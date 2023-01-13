State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.60 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Plug Power worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.63. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

