Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,508,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,423,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TPL opened at $2,094.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,470.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,047.21.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

