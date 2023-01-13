European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 616,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

