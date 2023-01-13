European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 616,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
