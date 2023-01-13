Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($268.82) to €220.00 ($236.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 227.83.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:PDRDF opened at 205.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is 187.04. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of 164.11 and a 1-year high of 228.50.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

