Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Locaweb Servicos de Internet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Locaweb Servicos de Internet Price Performance
