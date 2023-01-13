State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

