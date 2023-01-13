Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,113.33.
Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %
Diageo stock opened at $180.61 on Thursday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average is $177.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
