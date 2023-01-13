Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,113.33.

Diageo stock opened at $180.61 on Thursday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average is $177.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

