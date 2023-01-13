State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Terreno Realty worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 160,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

