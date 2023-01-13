State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $6.76 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 355,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Paramount Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of PARA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

