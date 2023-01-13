PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $107.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.86.

PACCAR stock opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77.

PACCAR shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,787,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

