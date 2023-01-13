Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($83.87) to €74.00 ($79.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.82) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of BUD opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.