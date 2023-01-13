Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($83.87) to €74.00 ($79.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.82) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

