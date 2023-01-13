Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.