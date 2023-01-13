Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Mynaric Stock Down 5.4 %

MYNA opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mynaric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mynaric stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mynaric AG ( NASDAQ:MYNA Get Rating ) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Mynaric worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

