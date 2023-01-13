Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Mynaric Stock Down 5.4 %
MYNA opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
