International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.