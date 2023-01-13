Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

