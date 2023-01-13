Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.19.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $17,752,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

