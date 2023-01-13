Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Ares Management Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock worth $97,818,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 74.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

