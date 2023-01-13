State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,566 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after buying an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

