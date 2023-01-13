SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.10.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $38,309.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 91,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SentinelOne by 271.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,516,000 after buying an additional 1,770,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

