Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Hannover Rück from €133.70 ($143.76) to €149.50 ($160.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.83.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of OTC HVRRF opened at $189.76 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.