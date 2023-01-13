DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.71.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in DCP Midstream by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in DCP Midstream by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,250,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

