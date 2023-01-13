Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.43.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,939 shares of company stock worth $5,863,350 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

