CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of COMM opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

