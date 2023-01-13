MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.30 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $40.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. Research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

