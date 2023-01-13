JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JDHIF opened at $9.59 on Thursday. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

