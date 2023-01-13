JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
JDHIF opened at $9.59 on Thursday. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.
