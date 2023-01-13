United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

UIHC opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.33.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163 in the last 90 days. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

See Also

