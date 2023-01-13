State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $50,867,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Shares of BG stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

