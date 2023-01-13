UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,934 shares of company stock valued at $30,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

