State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,864 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 121.9% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.