Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

LYV opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 1.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

