FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.87) target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.