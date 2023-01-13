Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $9.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.69. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.

American Express Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.

AXP stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.