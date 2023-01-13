KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 356,098 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,799,000 after purchasing an additional 168,389 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

