Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.
Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.