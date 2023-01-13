Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

