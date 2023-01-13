Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.05.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

