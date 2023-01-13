TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTE. Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.62.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

