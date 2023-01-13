Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 25,395 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 25,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $343,594.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,159,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Lip Bu Tan sold 48,935 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $651,814.20.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 37,274 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $560,973.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $9,006.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Lip Bu Tan sold 19,129 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $287,126.29.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05.

On Monday, December 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $13.94 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -232.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.