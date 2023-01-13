Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $256.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $325.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.83 and its 200-day moving average is $230.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $121,152,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

