First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.68.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

