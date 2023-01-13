Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 23,866 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,965.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.
Samsara Stock Performance
Shares of IOT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsara (IOT)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.