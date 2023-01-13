Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 23,866 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,965.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,557,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,923,000. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,394,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

