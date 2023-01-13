Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC upped their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

HAL opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 161.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

