Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $22.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

