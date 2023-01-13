Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,965.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 823,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,965.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,854 shares of company stock worth $2,204,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

