FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.94 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

LAZ stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

