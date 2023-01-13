Comerica Bank Buys 2,336 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $127.94 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

