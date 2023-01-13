US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $99,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.57 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
