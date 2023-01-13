eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of eBay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 161,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -422.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $65.24.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

