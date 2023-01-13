Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $71.80 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

