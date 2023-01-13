Keybank National Association OH Has $299,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.58.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $391.77 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $393.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day moving average is $311.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

