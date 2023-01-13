Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,274 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

